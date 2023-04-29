Manitoba man dies nearly a week after drug overdose in The Pas

A man who was one of six people to suffer an overdose at the same place in The Pas last week has died.

Last week, RCMP responded to two calls where six people had overdosed. RCMP said the six people had taken drugs, which were possibly ecstasy laced with an opioid.

Five of those people were treated and later released from hospital, however, the other was 31-year-old Harlan Fourre, who was flown in Brandon Regional Health Centre in critical condition.

Harlen's father, Joseph Fourre, previously told CTV News Winnipeg that his son was not expected to live.

On Friday, it was learned that Harlen was taken off life support.

He had been transported to the organ donation unit at Health Sciences Centre before being taken off life support.

Previously speaking with CTV News, Joseph, who is a program support worker in addictions, said incidents like what happened to his son need to stop.

"These drugs, these lacings, these mixtures of illicit drugs out there that are killing people have to stop. It's almost weekly now that were hearing about somebody dying from overdose," he said.

The latest data from Manitoba's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner shows 418 people died in 2022 from a drug-related death. That is up from 407 in 2021 and more than double the 200 deaths in 2019.

- With files from CTV News' Dan Vadeboncoeur and Kayla Rosen