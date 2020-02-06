WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba man is dead after an incident while snowmobiling with his son in British Columbia, a spokesperson for Elk Valley RCMP confirmed to CTV News.

It happened Friday, Jan. 31, when Mounties and responders with Fernie Search and Rescue were alerted to a rescue beacon in the Morrissey area.

The ghost-town south of Fernie, B.C. is well used by snowmobilers, and police said the father and son became separated while snowmobiling.

When the son found his father, he was upside down in a tree well, a hazard in snowy areas formed by lack of snow accumulation surrounding trees.

Police said the circumstances of the death are under investigation by the B.C. Coroners Service.