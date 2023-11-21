Manitoba man faces 21 charges after string of break-ins, assaults in Leaf Rapids

A Manitoba man turned himself into police after a suspect broke into multiple homes of people he knew, robbed and assaulted them, and then returned to one of them to set it on fire.

The bizarre string of events started early Saturday in Leaf Rapids, Man.

RCMP were called just after 2 a.m. to an attempted robbery on Wapoos Bay. Mounties found an 18-year-old man who was hurt. He said a male suspect he knew came into his home with a sawed-off shotgun and knife, and attempted to steal money and ammunition from him.

Police say the victim was assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was said to be a 24-year-old man from Leaf Rapids, fled the scene.

Police were then called at around 5:30 a.m. to a complaint of an assault on Nisku Bay, also in Leaf Rapids. They arrived to find an 18-year-old woman with visible, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect knew her attacker, police said, and it is believed the same suspect was responsible for both assaults.

Officers then learned the suspect went to a neighbouring home immediately after that assault and pointed a gun at the neighbour, who also knew the suspect, before running away.

Minutes later, police were called to the initial home on Wapoos Bay for a report of a house fire.

Mounties say the suspect was seen leaving the home as the fire started.

The initial victim was no longer there, and the suspect ran away.

Throughout the day, police say they followed up on several tips and checked numerous addresses in the community to find and arrest the suspect, to no avail.

The next day, RCMP were told the suspect wanted to turn himself into police at a home on Mukasew Bay.

The suspect was later arrested there without incident.

The 24-year-old man from Leaf Rapids was remanded into custody on 21 Criminal Code charges, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.