Manitoba man facing jail time after 3D-printed pistols found in home

A Manitoba man has been sentenced to jail time after a Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation led to the seizure of several guns, including 3D-printed pistols.

The investigation began in September 2021, when officers at the Toronto International Mail Processing Centre intercepted a shipment that was addressed to a Manitoba man, who lives in the RM of Hanover.

The shipment, which was labelled as furniture brackets, contained gun components needed to put together a 3D-printed Glock-type pistol, which is also known as a ghost gun.

CBSA criminal investigators in Winnipeg began to investigate and executed a search warrant at the Manitoba man’s home on Dec. 16, 2021. During this search, officers seized two 3D-printed Glock-pattern pistols, three non-restricted firearms, a 3D printer, digital devices, and ammunition.

On Dec. 31, 2021, the man was charged with a number of offences. He pleaded guilty at a Steinbach court on Nov. 3, 2022 for one count of unauthorized firearm manufacturing and one count of unauthorized firearm possession knowing its possession is unauthorized. The remaining charges were stayed as a result of a plea agreement.

Ryan Buhler, 35, was sentenced to a concurrent three-year and two-year jail sentence.