WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba man is facing multiple charges after being arrested at Rideau Hall on Thursday.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme said on Friday the suspect is currently in court for a bail hearing, where charges will officially be sworn against him.

CTV News learned on Thursday that Corey Hurren of Bowsman, Man., is the suspect in the incident. RCMP did not release Hurren’s name during the press conference, saying they were waiting for charges to officially be sworn.

“We acknowledge that the suspect’s name is in the public domain, but standard procedures with regards to police is to confirm the identity only once charges have been laid in court, which is happening right now,” Duheme said.

According to a LinkedIn page under Hurren's name, the suspect is a Canadian ranger on the Swan River Patrol, a veteran of the Royal Canadian Artillery, as well as the owner of GrindHouse Fine Foods.

The investigation began at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. RCMP said a lone male breached the pedestrian entrance gate of the residence of the Governor General, after crashing a truck into it. The vehicle was disabled on impact.

Duheme confirmed the suspect had “several weapons” in his possession at the time of the incident, but did not go into detail on what the weapons were.

National Capital Commission workers noticed the vehicle and RCMP soon responded. At approximately 6:40 a.m., the suspect was seen on the grounds of Rideau Hall, and the entire facility was placed on lockdown. The suspect proceeded on foot to the greenhouse on the grounds of Rideau Hall, with RCMP making visual contact with the suspect, and beginning a dialogue.

“I can say that, at the scene, when we talked with him for over an hour, he was very cooperative,” Duheme said.

He was apprehended at around 8:30 a.m. without any incident, RCMP said.

“I want to stress that there was never any danger to the Prime Minister and his family, nor to the Governor General, as neither were on the grounds at the time of the incident,” Duheme said.

Duheme added there is now increased security at Rideau Hall.

When asked about the suspect’s motivation for the incident, Duheme did not answer, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Duheme said the suspect was not previously known to RCMP or police, and the investigation has not revealed if the suspect was a member of any hate group.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger, Ben Cousins and Sarah Turnbull.