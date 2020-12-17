WINNIPEG -- A 32-year-old Manitoba man is facing charges after he failed to stop for RCMP near Ste. Amelie.

RCMP say the man drove past local RCMP on Highway 5 at 147 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Tuesday night but fled when an officer initiated a traffic stop.

A short while later, RCMP found the driver’s abandoned vehicle containing ammunition and a driver’s licence belonging to the driver, who officers discovered was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

After following the man’s snow prints to a farmhouse, officers say they learned someone had come to pick the man up in a truck after he showed up asking for help.

Officers eventually found the truck and initiated another traffic stop after which a man got out and charged at the officers, yelling aggressively.

RCMP said they used a conductive energy weapon on the man, who later continued to assault them and damaged their car.

RCMP initially arrested him before releasing him with no charges.

After finding a loaded firearm inside his vehicle, police arrested Cody Zastre of Laurier.

Zastre was charged with several offences including possession of a firearm and ammunition while prohibited, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm in a vehicle when unauthorized, fleeing from police and resisting arrest, assaulting two officers, and causing mischief.

Zastre has also been charged with speeding and driving an unregistered vehicle without insurance or a licence plate.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Zastre is being detained in custody.