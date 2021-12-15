Manitoba man gets big bill after out-of-province medical procedure

A deteriorating heart condition and an out-of-town procedure have left one Winnipeg man in better health, but with an emptier wallet.

Jacques Dupont had been living with cardiac problems for more than 12 years and had been on a waitlist for nearly two of those years before his specialist referred him to the Heart Institute at the University of Ottawa.

“I was on medication to control that, but the medication wasn’t doing any more effect, so I had to get operated on,” Jacques said. “So that was a bit of a stressful time for us, but I said to myself, ‘You can't refuse. We still have to go because I wanted to get it done.’”

Two days before that trip, he was informed by Manitoba Health the procedure would be covered, but travel and accommodation expenses would need to be paid out of pocket.

“You don’t need to have the government throwing something like this at you last minute. It’s really not something he should be dealing with as a patient,” said Paulette Carriere-Dupont, Jacques’s wife.

The procedure was a success, but a little more complicated than anticipated. Tests showed more serious damage which required open-heart surgery.

This meant Jacques and Paulette had to stay in Ottawa for three weeks.

Jacques Dupont and his wife Paula Carriere-Dupont

The Duponts said Manitobans shouldn't have to worry about expenses related to out-of-province health care.

"We're going to work it out some way,” said Paulette. ”What scares me, what if someone really cannot have that hope of trying to pay it back and they have to refuse the operation itself? I mean, it's horrific.”

Paula said had Jacques stayed on the waiting list for a Manitoba procedure, he probably wouldn’t be around today.

“It was like a bomb. A ticking time,” said Jacques.

The couple said Manitobans shouldn’t have to make the difficult choice between finances and health.

“If we have other provinces that are willing, that are open to helping in this way my goodness, use it,” said Paula.

The Duponts are considering sending their travel and accommodation expenses bill to the province.

They also hope the province will consider better funding out-of-province medical procedures so everyone, regardless of their financial situation, can get the treatment they need.

In a statement to CTV News, the province said it does provide coverage for surgical procedures and travel when specialists request services not available in Manitoba, but didn't comment on the Dupont's situation.

-With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks