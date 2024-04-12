Manitoba man in need of medical care found: RCMP

A man in need of medical care who went missing Friday has been safely located after he was last seen at a Manitoba hospital.

Pinawa RCMP said they were notified Thursday afternoon that Mark Hutchinson, 46, from the RM of Lac du Bonnet was missing and was in a vulnerable state.

Mounties say he was last seen at the Pinawa Hospital.

On Saturday, RCMP Manitoba shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying Hutchinson had been found. Police also thanked the public for their assistance.

