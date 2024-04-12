WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba man in need of medical care found: RCMP

    Mark Hutchinson, 46, is shown in an undated photo. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers. (Manitoba RCMP) Mark Hutchinson, 46, is shown in an undated photo. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers. (Manitoba RCMP)
    A man in need of medical care who went missing Friday has been safely located after he was last seen at a Manitoba hospital. 

    Pinawa RCMP said they were notified Thursday afternoon that Mark Hutchinson, 46, from the RM of Lac du Bonnet was missing and was in a vulnerable state.

    Mounties say he was last seen at the Pinawa Hospital.

    On Saturday, RCMP Manitoba shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying Hutchinson had been found. Police also thanked the public for their assistance. 

    - With files from CTV's Alexandra Holyk

