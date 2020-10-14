WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers are searching for a man who was reported missing nearly a month ago.

John David Roy, 26, was last seen on Sept. 16 just at 11:55 a.m. on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk.

Since this time, RCMP have been actively looking for him, with Winnipeg police confirming he was in Winnipeg on Oct. 3.

Officers describe Roy’s appearance as five foot nine, 180 pounds, with brown hair worn in a bun and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for his well-being and ask anyone with information on his location to call 204-482-3322.