A Manitoba man is speaking out about the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS, saying he doesn’t see social attitudes changing in the near future.

Lee DeBareau has known he’s HIV positive for seven years and told CTV News he was left in a state of shock after finding out during a visit to his family doctor, following other tests.

“I didn’t know what to say, I just kind of sat there stunned for a bit,” said DeBareau.

His doctor recommended he go to an HIV clinic in order to start treatment, which he did, but DeBareau said his first emotion was fear over who would see him there.

Fast forward to 2018 and DeBareau said the stigma is just as prevalent today, having experienced the loss of friends and work, and having met people who are afraid to touch him.

“The stigma attached to HIV has not changed. People are still uneducated to this, which is sad,” said DeBareau.

DeBareau established a community of support at House of Hesed, where he used to live and still visits, including on holidays to cook meals for residents.

Moe Feakes founded House of Hesed 20 years ago to provide a home to people living with HIV/AID and told CTV News the stigma can lead to isolation.

“There have been people over the last 20 years where their family doesn’t know. They don’t want their friends to know,” said Feakes.

Feakes worries that a lack of education about HIV has many people thinking they’re not at risk, or skipping testing. That concern was reiterated by Laurie Ireland, the primary care lead with the Manitoba HIV Program.

“As long as they’re diagnosed, into care and on treatment early on in the course of their infection, people really have a normal life expectancy and can lead a normaly, healthy life,” said Ireland.

Ireland told CTV News that the Manitoba HIV Program is working to normalize testing in hopes of people going regularly, while also continuing to improve accessiblity for remote areas and communities.

The Province of Manitoba said there are 1,839 people living in Manitoba with HIV both diagnosed and undiagnosed.