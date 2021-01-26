OTTAWA -- A man accused of ramming through a gate at Rideau Hall while heavily armed is slated to enter a plea in Ontario court Feb. 5.

Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Hurren allegedly drove a truck onto the grounds of the official residence July 2 and set out on foot toward the house where the prime minister lives.

Hurren is accused of uttering a threat to "cause death or bodily harm" to Trudeau, who was not home at the time.

He was allegedly armed with several guns, including one with an illegal magazine.

Hurren made a brief court appearance Tuesday as a judge and lawyers worked out a date for the plea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.