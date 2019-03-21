

This summer will mark 50 years since Neil Armstrong landed on the moon.

A local space lover is celebrating the anniversary by turning his backyard in Taché, Man. into a homage called Centauri-Odyssey.

Self-proclaimed astronaut farmer, Gunnar Fagerstrom has had a passion for space since he saw Armstrong’s moon landing when he was a little boy.

“Since then I’ve looked up at the stars, asked for telescopes for birthdays, and really wished that we’d return, but they haven’t gone back in my lifetime so I did the next best thing and landed a couple rovers right here in my yard,” Fagerstrom said.

He created a 700-square foot moonscape recreating a section of the south pole that features Shackleton crater, a miniature moon base alpha, and two explorer class rovers on it.

He also designed a full-sized moon rover, a project he said turns a lot of heads.

"I hated sitting on the sidelines and I have to imagine there’s a ton of people waiting for the next Neil Armstrong to put a foot on the moon or a moon base or a mars base,” Fagerstrom said. “Instead of waiting, come run some missions!”

Fagerstrom is also working with professors from the University of Manitoba to create a rover prototype which could one day actually drive on the moon.

“Our motto here is the sky is no longer the limit,” he said.

It might all be located in his backyard, but Centauri-Odyssey is open to the public.

- With files from CTV’s Jeremie Charron