WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba RCMP said a 61-year-old suspect used Snapchat as a means of meeting a teenager, who was then sexually assaulted.

Mounties said in November 2019, a teenage boy, who is under the age of 16, reported he was sexually assaulted by a man he met on Snapchat. Police noted the teen agreed to meet with the man, because he pretended to be a high school student on the app.

Officers allege when the two met, the teen was sexually assaulted.

RCMP officers, including investigators from the Internet Child Exploitation Team, investigated the incident, and were able to access information from social media platforms.

Police were able to gather enough evidence to arrest a suspect.

On Oct. 29, officers arrested Dana Dadson, from Flin Flon, Man., and Bakers Narrows, Man., for child sexual assault, as well as a number of other charges related to interactions with an underage person. None of these charges have been proven in court.

At this time, police said they learned of another alleged victim, who is also a teenage boy under the age of 16.

Officers continue to investigate and are worried there are other victims, noting the suspect not only used Snapchat, but other websites as well. Police said he is known to use an alias when he communicates with teens.

Mounties ask anyone with information to call them at 204-687-1423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.