Manitoba man walking 230 km to raise awareness about addictions, homelessness

One Manitoba man is walking more than 230 kilometres in order to raise money and awareness to help those experiencing addictions and homelessness.

Elijah Woodhouse began his journey from Pinaymootang First Nation on Monday, with the goal of walking to Main Street Project in Winnipeg and raising $20,000 for the charity.

Woodhouse explained the walk is to raise awareness about all of the people struggling with addiction.

“I’m telling my story. I’m using social media to tell my story about my addictions, my struggles, and what led to my addictions,” he said.

“I’m hoping to reach people that they can also begin to heal and tell their side of the story and why they’re lost in addictions.”

Woodhouse said during his teenage years he struggled with alcohol, and began to get into drugs during his adult life.

“I just started to heal this year,” he said.

“I relapsed on Sept. 4 and I got back up and realized that I’m not perfect, we all do fail. But it’s all about getting back up and moving forward.”

Woodhouse noted he debated for a little while about whether he should do the walk.

He said he was ultimately inspired by Manny Green, a Berens River First Nation man, who travelled more than 300 kilometres on foot to raise money for a family affected by a fatal crash.

“It inspired me to push myself and not allow doubt to set in,” he said.

“Then I just said, ‘You know what? Monday, I’m going to start my walk and raise awareness for the homeless situation. They have a story to tell.”

Woodhouse said the walk is a healing experience.

“It’s being one-on-one with God and nature,” he said.

“It’s very moving, it’s very touching also.”

Woodhouse said the support he’s received has been overwhelming.

“It’s very overwhelming all the love and support that we’ve been getting from everyone,” he said. “It’s a beautiful thing,”

Woodhouse, whose family is joining him along the walk, said he’s aiming to get to Winnipeg by Friday as long as the weather cooperates.

Anyone interested in contributing to Woodhouse’s initiative can do so online. All proceeds and donations go to Main Street Project.

You can also follow Woodhouse’s journey on the Facebook page, ‘A walk for the homeless.'