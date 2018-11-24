

CTV Winnipeg





A man who spent much of his golden years giving a friendly wave to passing cars has died.

James Starr and his brother Nelson Starr were fixtures along Highway 59.

For decades, the two would wave to drivers on the way to the beach from the roadside on Brokenhead Ojibway Nation.

People would wave back, honk their horns and shout back greetings.

Starr passed away Thursday night.

His brother Nelson died in 2007.