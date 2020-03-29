WINNIPEG -- Another significant event in the City has taken a hit because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The Manitoba Marathon Foundation announced that it will be postponing the Manitoba Marathon until later this year.

Rachel Munday, executive director of the foundation, said the decision was made after the City announced all special event permits were cancelled until June 30.

"We are currently coordinating with the City and our partners, to secure a rescheduled date for the 2020 Manitoba Marathon. We plan to reschedule for fall and will update you as soon as a date is secured. Registration is currently paused until a new date is secured," Munday said in a statement on the Manitoba Marathon website.

She said that everyone involved is disappointed that the race must be moved but that they trust "all levels of leadership" who are dealing with the ongoing situation.

"We appreciate your patience, understanding, and concern as we develop a path forward for a rescheduled race weekend and kindly ask that you refrain from individual inquiries about the status of your race registration. We are working very hard to develop a plan that will address the many questions you may have."