

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is warning drivers to expect traffic reroutes and delays for the Manitoba Marathon this weekend.

From Saturday at 9 a.m. until Sunday at 4 p.m. Chancellor Matheson Road, from University Crescent to Research Road, will be closed to eastbound and westbound traffic.

On Sunday between 7 a.m. and noon, access from Pembina Highway onto Jubilee Avenue will be prohibited for both northbound and southbound Pembina Highway traffic.

Westbound traffic on Jubilee Avenue will still be able to access southbound Pembina Highway, but not northbound.

From 7 a.m. to noon, the intersecting roads along Harrow Street, such as Corydon Avenue, Grant Avenue, and Taylor Avenue will also be impacted.

Traffic will be maintained at these intersections by police, but vehicles will only be allowed to cross when there are gaps between runners.

The city is advising drivers to allow for additional travel time and to detour via Kenaston Boulevard instead of using Pembina Highway.

For transit re-route information, follow @transitalerts or contact 311.