Manitoba matching up to $4.5M in donations for United Way initiative

The Manitoba government is matching up to $4.5 million in donations made to a United Way campaign that supports family resource centres in Winnipeg.

On Monday, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced the renewed funding commitment to the "For Every Family" initiative run by United Way Winnipeg, which helps to strengthen 24 family resource centres.

“Our government recognizes that investing in these supports to strengthen families today has a positive impact for generations,” Squires said at a Monday news conference.

The For Every Family initiative is aimed at strengthening community-based programming at family resource centres. The initiative helps to improve children’s readiness for school, reduce the impact of poverty on families, and reduce the number of children in care.

The $4.5 million in matched funding will improve networking, increase access to service, and enhance programming.

“While [the resource centres] are all very different in what they do and how they do it, at the core, all they’re doing is bringing the community together and assisting the community,” said Dave Johnston, chair of the For Every Family Working Group, “They’re the places that people go to if they’re looking for programs, if they’re looking for help, if they’re looking for advice. [They go] to meet their neighbours, to perhaps get a meal, perhaps get essential items that they require for day-to-day living.”

Squires also announced that Manitoba will be investing $510,000 into 211 Manitoba – a United Way-managed program that connects Manitobans with health and social services. It is also a tool for front-line workers looking for supports and resources for their clients.

Manitobans can dial 211 from anywhere in the country to access the 24/7 service and connect with someone who will help them find the proper resources. The program can also be accessed online. https://mb.211.ca/

The province’s investment will help the United Way continue to provide this service in more than 150 languages. It will also contribute to improving marketing, and outreach to service.