Manitoba’s mayors and reeves are making a pre-election pitch for funding they can count on, including some PST money.

The Association of Manitoba Municipalities is calling on the next provincial government to provide “predictable” funds tied to the rate of growth.

The campaign, called Partners in Growth, includes a push to get PST revenue rebated to all communities.

The association says the annual rebate would be worth $25 million a year. The City of Winnipeg’s share is estimated at $10 million.

Mayors and reeves gathered at a Tuesday morning news conference in Selkirk, Man., to say they’re struggling with the infrastructure costs related to their growing residential and commercial areas.

Election day is Sept. 10.