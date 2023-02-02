Manitoba Merv predicts six more weeks of winter

It’s Groundhog Day, and Manitoba Merv is predicting six more weeks of winter.

Amid the province’s cold snap, Merv emerged at Oak Hammock Marsh on Thursday morning, where he saw his shadow.

“It’s not a bad thing. It means spring is coming in mid-March, so it’s actually an early spring for us regardless,” said Jacques Bourgeois, who does marketing at communications at Oak Hammock Marsh.

Merv emerged wearing a party hat and waving two flags to mark several milestones, including Ducks Unlimited Canada’s 85th anniversary, Oak Hammock Marsh’s 50th anniversary, and the Wetland Discovery Centre’s 30th anniversary.

“It’s a triple whammy for us this year, so lots of celebrations coming up. We’re looking forward to it,” Bourgeois said.

Manitoba Merv has been predicting the arrival of spring for the past 30 years.

Merv’s 2023 prediction falls in line with Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam, who also saw her shadow.

- With files from CTV’s Simon Stones.