Manitoba Merv predicts six more weeks of winter

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Liberals table bill delaying assisted dying expansion to March 2024

The federal government is seeking to delay the extension of assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder until March 17, 2024. Justice Minister David Lametti introduced a bill seeking the extension in the House of Commons on Thursday.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti rises during question period, Jan. 31, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Australia is removing monarchy from its bank notes

Australia is removing the monarchy from its bank notes. The nation's new $5 bill will feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.

The bizarre history of Groundhog Day

It's about as strange (and cute) as holidays get. So how did Groundhog Day go from a kooky local tradition to an annual celebration even those of us who don't worry about winter can find the fun in?

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island