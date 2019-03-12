

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba Metis Federation is inviting survivors of the ‘60s scoop to join the national council in community engagement sessions.

“We want to hear from survivors. We want to hear your stories, and how we can help guide survivors on their healing journey,” the MMF said in a release.

The engagement sessions are taking place between Mach 15 and 17 at the Elbert Chartrand Friendship Centre in Swan River, Man. and from March 22-24 at the Clarion Hotel in Winnipeg.

About 20,000 Indigenous children were seized from their birth families and relocated to non-Indigenous homes starting in the 1950s until the late 1980s.

The practice stripped children of their language, culture, and family ties.

"This is one of many ways that survivors will have the opportunity to share their insights into the development of a Métis Nation sixties scoop resolution. It is important to us that survivors are given every chance to join in and be heard to help shape how this work will be done," said Clément Chartier, president of the Métis National Council.

These engagement sessions will inform Métis people on how it works with Canada on this issue to advance reconciliation concerns.