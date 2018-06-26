

When it comes to treating those with alcoholism, Manitoba needs to act faster, suggests data out of the University of Manitoba.

The study from the Manitoba Centre for Health Policy collected anonymous information over a 25-year period from 53,000 Manitobans who have been diagnosed with alcohol-use disorders and found the province may be missing out on opportunities to treat people.

“The fact that we are reaching them so late is having fatal consequences,” according to lead author Nathan Nickel, who is an assistant professor at the Max Rady College of Medicine.

“So during that first year after diagnosis, individuals with an alcohol-use disorder are five times more likely to die than the general population.”

The findings showed that women who are high-risk drinkers are four times more likely to die before age 75 and men are three times more likely.

Nickel said the study also discovered that five years prior to an individual’s diagnosis there was increasing interactions with social assistance, child and family services and the justice system. The report found there’s a low rate of prescriptions known to help with alcoholism as well.

But Nickel said we can’t just rely on the healthcare system for a solution.

“We need to look broader, look upstream and start to deconstruct some of the systems that are in place that are systematically marginalizing certain populations,” he said.

