Manitoba MLA removed as legislative assistant after expressing support for trucker protest

WINNIPEG -

A Manitoba MLA has been removed from his position as legislative assistant for the minister of health after appearing at a trucker protest against pandemic mandates in Emerson.

Premier Heather Stefanson announced late Monday that Josh Guenter, the MLA for Borderland, was removed from his role.

“As I have stated before, I expect all representatives of the government, whether Ministers or their Legislative Assistants, to support efforts to get all Manitobans vaccinated,” Stefanson wrote in a statement. "The recent events involving protests from Canadian truckers raised significant concerns."

Guenter posted to Facebook on Saturday that he spent some time with “family, friends and scores of freedom-loving Canadians in the Freedom Convoy on Highway 75.”

Stefanson said supply chains have been impacted because of the federal mandate that requires truckers who cross the border to be vaccinated and she feels other options should be examined.

The premier added her government believes in the right to protest peacefully.

"However, we do not condone the use of anti-Semitic, racist imagery and desecration of war memorials or statues."

Stefanson continued to urge all Manitobans to get fully vaccinated and receive their third dose if they are eligible.

She also noted that the government plans on providing an update to health orders this week.

"As a government, our number one priority is protecting the health and well-being of all Manitobans."