A Manitoba Liberal MLA announced on Thursday that she is looking to make the shift to federal politics, in a move that could threaten the provincial party’s status in the legislature.

Judy Klassen, the MLA for the riding of Keewatinook, is seeking the nomination for the Federal Liberal Party in Churchill Keewatinook- Aski.

“Justin Trudeau and the federal government have made much-needed investments into Truth and Reconciliation initiatives as well as significant investments in the Northern Manitoba economy,” said Klassen in a news release.

“Manitoba’s north needs these investments more than ever, and Justin Trudeau and the federal liberals are the only choice to ensure that the North continues to see this much-needed investment and work needed for Truth and Reconciliation within our Indigenous communities.”

Klassen is one of four Liberal MLAs in the Manitoba legislature, the minimum number required for official party status. When a party has official status it means they receives funding, research staff and a guaranteed spot at question period and on committees.

At the beginning of March 2019, Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said he isn’t concerned about the party losing its official status, because he expects the premier to call an early election in the spring, which is well before a byelection would be required to fill Klassen’s seat.

"I expect we're going to have a full complement of MLAs no matter when the next election is, but also because I think it is likely to be called this spring," Lamont said.

CTV News reported earlier in April that Brian Pallister said if he were to call an early election he would give the opposition leaders advance notice of three months if possible.

Klassen will be facing NDP incumbent Nikki Ashton.

- With files from Steve Lambert from The Canadian Press