Manitoba MLAs to be sworn in on Monday

Winnipeg

    The top of the Manitoba Legislature is pictured on November 16, 2021. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV Winnipeg)

    With Premier Wab Kinew and his cabinet being sworn in last week, the focus now turns to the rest of Manitoba’s MLAs.

    On Monday, NDP and Progressive Conservative MLAs will be sworn in during separate ceremonies.

    The PC MLAs will be sworn in at a ceremony at 11 a.m., with the NDP MLAs then being sworn in at 1 p.m. Both ceremonies will take place at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

    A list of Manitoba’s new cabinet ministers can be found online. 

