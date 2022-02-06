Manitoba Moose host Pride Night to raise money for Rainbow Resource Centre

The Manitoba Moose is hosting its second Pride Night – a way to make sure everyone is included in the sport of hockey.

The game was scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed to Sunday due to travel-related issues.

"We just want to make sure that all of our fans, players, staff, everyone knows that hockey is a sport for everyone. We want everyone to make sure that they feel included no matter their sexual identity, gender, race, background of any sorts," said Raquel Payne, the community relations coordinator for the Manitoba Moose.

"We have people who say it makes a big difference to them to be able to feel like they are heard, like they are included, which is the goal of the initiative."

While the number of fans in the stands will be limited, Payne said people can still support the initiative.

The Manitoba Moose Pride Night tee shirts will be available through the Moose mobile app auctions platform, along with the shirts worn by players during warm-ups. The auction will run until Feb. 13.

Manitoba Moose host Pride Night on Feb. 6, 2022. (source: Manitoba Moose)

All the proceeds will be going to the Rainbow Resource Centre.

"They're just doing really amazing work within our community, within the LGBTQ+ community as well. We're really excited to help them out," Payne said.

She said during the last Pride Night, the team raised more than $4,000 and hopes to match those donations this year.

The game gets underway at 2 p.m. on Sunday.