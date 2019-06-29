

Jeremie Charron, CTV News Winnipeg





Manitoba’s sports community is mourning the loss of curling legend Janet Arnott.

Condolences have been shared by many on social media.

We're very saddened to hear of the passing of Janet Arnott. Janet was a mainstay on the Manitoba, national, and world curling scenes for decades and made outstanding contributions to the sport as a player and coach. We'd like to send our condolences to all family and friends. pic.twitter.com/j89AgiW1t2 — Sport Manitoba (@SportManitoba) June 27, 2019

Janet you will always be apart of the person I am on and off the curling ice. Your perspective on life was inspiring. My heart is just broken and I will miss you and your laugh so much. You will be a friend and teammate for life. Forever grateful to have shared so much with you. https://t.co/kfNvaUDksl — Jennifer Jones (@jjonescurl) June 28, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of curling legend Janet Arnott. I will never forget the curling lesson she gave me last year and her glowing personality. She will be missed both locally and internationally. pic.twitter.com/oG8VJTzDS9 — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) June 28, 2019

Arnott played in several national championships and went on to coach tem Jennifer Jones.

She was inducted into the Manitoba and the Canadian Curling hall of Fame.

Arnott was 63 years old.