Manitoba mourns loss of curling legend Janet Arnott
Janet Arnott is pictured here with paralympic champion Dennis Thiessen and Team Jennifer Jones as they were inducted into the Order of the Buffalo Hunt on March 27, 2014 in Winnipeg.
Jeremie Charron, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Saturday, June 29, 2019 3:46PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, June 29, 2019 6:06PM CST
Manitoba’s sports community is mourning the loss of curling legend Janet Arnott.
Condolences have been shared by many on social media.
Arnott played in several national championships and went on to coach tem Jennifer Jones.
She was inducted into the Manitoba and the Canadian Curling hall of Fame.
Arnott was 63 years old.