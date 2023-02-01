Manitoba MP Candice Bergen is stepping down
Candice Bergen, MP for Portage-Lisgar, is stepping down, which means a byelection may be coming.
On Wednesday, Bergen posted a video to social media, saying that she submitted her letter of resignation after 14 years as an MP.
She noted it has been an “incredible and very fulfilling 14 years serving my party, my caucus, and my country.”
In the video, Bergen thanked her constituents, her family, volunteers, staff members and colleagues on both sides of the aisle.
“I’m choosing to leave now, not because I’m tired or I’ve run out of steam, in fact, it’s the exact opposite. I feel hopeful and re-energized,” she said.
Bergen said she’s hopeful about the Conservative Party and caucus under the leadership of Pierre Poilievre.
“I’m more energized than ever and I’m optimistic and excited for the future,” she said.
Bergen’s resignation means there will likely be a byelection in the Portage-Lisgar riding.
Last week, Manitoba’s Finance Minister Cameron Friesen announced that he is stepping down to seek the federal Conservative nomination for Portage-Lisgar.
