WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Museum is joining the growing list of establishments forced to close their doors under the new round of public health orders announced on Friday.

The Museum Galleries will be closed to the public starting Sunday, May 9, as a result of the new restrictions, according to a release.

The Planetarium and Science Gallery were already closed due to previous COVID-19 health orders.

Virtual education and public programming offerings will be continued, with the museum encouraging patrons, teachers and home-learners to visit the museum’s website for to see what’s on offer.

The museum asks anyone who bought advance tickets to the Museum Galleries to contact the museum at info@manitobamuseum.ca.

It said it remains committed to following all provincial public health orders in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.