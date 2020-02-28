WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba musician made his late-night television debut on Thursday.

Goody Grace, from Selkirk, Man., performed the song ‘Scumbag’ with Blink-182 on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Grace performed as part of Kimmel’s concert series.

The singer, songwriter and producer has previously worked with Riff Raff and G-Eazy, and has also performed at festivals such as Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.