Manitoba musician performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 6:35AM CST
Goody Grace (Source: Julian Burgueno)
WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba musician made his late-night television debut on Thursday.
Goody Grace, from Selkirk, Man., performed the song ‘Scumbag’ with Blink-182 on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Grace performed as part of Kimmel’s concert series.
The singer, songwriter and producer has previously worked with Riff Raff and G-Eazy, and has also performed at festivals such as Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.