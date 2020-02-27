WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba musician is set to make his late-night television debut on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Goody Grace, who is from Selkirk, Man., but lives in Los Angeles, will be performing the song ‘Scumbag’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live with Blink-182.

Grace is a singer, songwriter and producer, who has worked with the likes of Riff Raff and G-Eazy.

He has performed at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Firefly.

The episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live airs at 10:35 p.m. CT.