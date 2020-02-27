Manitoba musician to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 2:33PM CST Last Updated Thursday, February 27, 2020 2:37PM CST
Goody Grace (Source: Julian Burgueno)
WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba musician is set to make his late-night television debut on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Goody Grace, who is from Selkirk, Man., but lives in Los Angeles, will be performing the song ‘Scumbag’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live with Blink-182.
Grace is a singer, songwriter and producer, who has worked with the likes of Riff Raff and G-Eazy.
He has performed at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Firefly.
The episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live airs at 10:35 p.m. CT.