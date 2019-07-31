

CTV News Winnipeg





The Manitoba NDP said Tuesday that if elected it will put the Main Street Project’s meth crisis plan into action.

“We’re committing to starting immediately within 100 days to address this call that we’ve heard from the community that we need more mental health and addictions resources on the front lines and while we’re committing to acting quickly and urgently to address the community’s needs, it’s also a long-term commitment to keep those resources there until we get a handle on the situation,” said Kinew.

The plan involves building detox, treatment and transitional housing beds for those dealing with addiction, which would allow them to stay in detox for at least a year.

The non-profit’s plan requires 17 full-time workers and $1.5 million in funding, which the NDP sad it would cover. It also said it would give $2 million in operating funding each year.