    Manitoba NDP introduces legislation to make Orange Shirt Day a stat holiday

    The NDP government has introduced legislation to make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday in Manitoba.

    National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, better known as Orange Shirt day, is on Sept. 30.

    The legislation says employers can not substitute a different day for the holiday and if it falls on a weekend schools will be closed on the Monday.

    New Premier Wab Kinew campaigned on the issue.

    Former Premier Heather Stefanson decided not to make Sept. 30 a stat holiday, saying the Indigenous community had differing viewpoints on how to mark the day, and she had concerns about the extra costs to businesses.

    Kinew is urging the Opposition Tories to pass the bill before the winter break at the legislature.

