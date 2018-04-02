

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s NDP Caucus found itself in a social media blunder on Sunday after they posted a “Happy Passover” message depicting a family baking bread, which is a forbidden food on the Jewish holiday.

On Passover, Jewish people do not eat any leavened foods, like bread or any items made from yeast. Instead, the staple food eaten on the holiday is the unleavened matzo.

The meaning behind this is to remember the Israelites who didn’t have time to wait for their bread to rise as they fled from Egypt.

Rorie Mcleod Arnould, the spokesperson for NDP Leader Wab Kinew, said the worker who sent the tweet chose the wrong photo.

On top of that, that worker couldn’t be reached to remove it for a time, with no one else having access to the Twitter account.

The photo has since been removed from Twitter and Facebook.