

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew has pledged to keep the province's main health lab public if his party is elected Tuesday.

Staff at the Cadham Provincial Laboratory do diagnostic imaging and special tests, as well as investigate outbreaks.

The New Democrats estimate it costs $18 million each year to run the facility.

Kinew says the Progressive Conservatives are moving towards a two-tiered health system by considering privatizing the lab and diagnostic imaging.

Health has been the centre point of the NDP's campaign.

Kinew has already promised to recruit, train and hire more nurses, add hospital beds and re-open two emergency rooms.