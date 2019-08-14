

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Manitoba's New Democratic Party is promising two hours of free parking for people visiting hospitals if it's elected Sept.10.

Leader Wab Kinew says going to hospitals for treatment or to visit loved ones can be stressful and paying for parking is prohibitive.

The NDP have budgeted $3 million annually for the initiative.

The party says it would buy back the cost of the parking from hospital corporations who own the surface lots and parkades.

The NDP's campaign focuses largely on health and Kinew has already pledged to create more hospital beds, hire nurses and re-open emergency rooms at the Seven Oaks and Concordia hospitals.

The campaign also includes a boost to the minimum wage and a higher tax rate on people earning more than $250,000 a year.