WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba NDP reverses decision on cancelling provincial exams

    exam
    Share

    The Manitoba government has reversed its decision to cancel provincial exams for students in Grades 10 and 12 following an outcry from parents.

    Education Minister Nello Altomare previously said the province was working on a plan to modernize school assessments. This plan included scrapping standardized testing after this school year.

    However, on Tuesday, Altomare said provincial exams for Grades 10 and 12 will be reinstated following concerns about the cancellations.

    The minister added that the government is still working to create modern assessments.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier

    Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News