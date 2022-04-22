Manitoba NDP to delay bill that would lift cosmetic pesticide ban

The Manitoba NDP are wanting more time for Manitobans to review a proposed bill put forward by the provincial government.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew announced on Friday that his party plans on delaying Bill 22, which wants to reverse the cosmetic pesticide ban in Manitoba.

“We’ve heard time and time again since the PCs introduced this bill that there are many concerns across the province,” said Kinew at a Friday news conference.

He said his party has heard from parents, health-care workers, businesses and rural Manitobans about the concerns they have with this bill regarding the health of Manitobans and the health of the environment.

“These folks collectively…are speaking up, saying that they need more time to consider this bill and its impacts. So we are using our tools in the legislative assembly to hold this bill over, at least until the fall, to give Manitobans that time.”

He said it also gives them more time to study and understand the impacts of the bill.

“We want a clean, a safe and a healthy future for our kids, and that work starts today,” he said.

Bill 22 is designed to end restrictions on cosmetic pesticides for private lawns, grassy areas near roadways and some municipal fields and parks.

If the bill is passed, people would be allowed to use Health Canada approved pesticides for cosmetic use, but there would still be a ban in places like schools, child-care centres, hospitals, municipal playgrounds and provincial parks.

The ban was originally put in place in 2014.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the provincial government for comment.

- With files from the Canadian Press.