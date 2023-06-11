Manitoba NDP to improve school nutrition, reduce youth crime if elected this fall

Manitoba's NDP says it will invest in children if elected as the next provincial government this fall, creating a universal school nutrition program and working to reduce youth crime.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew addressed more than 650 attendees at the party's second fundraising gala of the year. Tickets ranged from $150 to $500 per seat and up to $2,500 for a table at the RBC Convention Centre Saturday night.

Kinew told supporters if elected, he would balance the provincial budget. "We have to be responsible with the public purse, and a Manitoba NDP government will balance the books within the first term," he said.

The NDP Leader promised to improve breakfast and lunch programs at Manitoba schools. "We are going to start implementing a universal nutrition program in Manitoba schools that is accessible to every child in this province," Kinew told the cheering crowd.

He also said the NDP would design a comprehensive public safety strategy with a focus on reducing youth crime. The plan includes working with law enforcement, community foot patrols, educators and families to identify ways to reduce crime and improve public safety.

Kinew said his government would also work to give young Manitobans more opportunities for recreation and development.

Manitobans go to the polls to elect a new provincial government on Oct. 3, 2023.