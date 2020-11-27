WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba NDP says a community IV clinic in Transcona will be closed by the Manitoba government next week with little notice.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew, along with Elmwood-Transcona MP Daniel Blaikie, made the announcement on Friday outside of the Transcona ACCESS Centre, where they said the community IV clinic will be closing on Monday.

“We’re here to essentially say that enough is enough,” Blaikie said. “People in northeast Winnipeg deserve to have care close to home.”

“What we’ve seen from the Conservatives is a lot of closures in health-care, a lot of cuts, that are damaging northeast Winnipeg,” Kinew said.

The clinic provides antibiotic therapy for patients who have an infection or need more care, but are well enough to be discharged from hospital.

Kinew said it is the latest cut to health-care in northeast Winnipeg, citing the emergency room at Concordia Hospital, the local CancerCare clinic, and several Dynacare diagnostic labs being closed.

“During the pandemic, is this really the time to be closing more health-care facilities in northeast Winnipeg,” Kinew said, adding he is calling on the government to reverse the closure.

A spokesperson with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said patients are temporarily shifting to Misericordia, and were alerted in advance. Patients can also access the downtown Winnipeg location.

“The WRHA has been working as a system to support areas of care across the region that have an urgent need for staffing at this time, that includes Personal Care Homes as an example,” the statement said, adding the community intravenous team are working in personal care homes to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic.