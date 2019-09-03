

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - The campaign director for the Manitoba N-D-P has written his Progressive Conservative counterpart asking for a second leaders debate.

Bob Dewar has told David McLaughlin that in the final days before the September 10th election, families are returning from vacations and getting ready for the start of the school year.

Dewar says for many Manitobans, it will be an opportunity to seriously consider how they should vote.

There was a televised leaders debate on August 28th, but one that was to be hosted by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce was scrapped when the Tories refused to confirm leader Brian Pallister's participation.

Another leaders' debate is traditionally held in Brandon, but it was also cancelled after the P-Cs said they wouldn't attend.

Dewar says in his letter that it has been a -- quote -- "longstanding practice" in Manitoba elections to have multiple leaders' debates.