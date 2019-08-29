

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - The Manitoba New Democrats say they would restore classroom size limits and add more classrooms if elected on Sept. 10.

Leader Wab Kinew says limits would be for kindergarten to Grade 3 classrooms, so that students could have more one-on-one time with teachers.

He says the most important investment for Manitoba's future is its children.

The New Democrats have earmarked $85 million for new classrooms across the province.

Kinew also promises $1 million to increase the number of educational assistants and another $1 million for French-language teachers.