Manitoba New Democrats promise to install geothermal systems in thousands of homes

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba New Democrats are promising financial help for those who want to make the switch to a geothermal heating and cooling system if they are elected on Oct. 3.

The party says it would fully fund the conversion of 5,000 homes throughout the province to geothermal energy.

NDP candidate Adrien Sala says it would reduce monthly energy bills for homeowners by 20 to 50 per cent.

He says it would also reduce emissions and help grow the economy in Manitoba.

The New Democrats are also promising to hire 1,000 contractors to install the systems.

Sala says the party would spend $32.5 million per year for four years on the installation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.