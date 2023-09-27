Manitoba New Democrats receive campaign support from panel of doctors

Some Manitoba doctors are voicing their support for the province's New Democrats ahead of the Oct. 3 election.

Doctors from the Health Sciences Centre and the University of Manitoba say they approve recent NDP promises, including hiring more workers and offering incentives to work in rural and northern communities.

Dr. Eric Jacobsohn, who is an anesthesiologist and an intensive care physician, says he has seen a deterioration of the health-care system in the last seven years under the Progressive Conservative government.

Jacobsohn says the COVID-19 pandemic created challenges for health-care delivery, but issues within the system were present before and were only exposed to the public because of the pandemic.

The Manitoba Association of Allied Health Care professionals also recently endorsed the New Democrats, who have made health care the cornerstone of their campaign.

Leader Wab Kinew says part of his platform would see the hiring of 1,000 health-care workers, including 400 doctors and 300 nurses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.