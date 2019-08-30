

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Leader Wab Kinew says the Manitoba New Democrats would help students by capping post-secondary tuition increases to no more than the rate of inflation.

The promise was included in the party's campaign plan released earlier this month for the Sept. 10 election.

Currently, universities and colleges are allowed to raise tuition by five per cent, plus the rate of inflation.

Kinew is also promising that an NDP government would help students plan a career path by creating a website that would project what jobs businesses were looking to fill.

He also promises more work-integrated learning opportunities such as apprenticeships.

Kinew adds that more affordable education will help the economy.