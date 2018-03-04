

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba skip Reid Carruthers has his team pointed in the right direction in the early stages of the Canadian Men’s Curling Championship in Regina.

Carruthers’ West. St. Paul rink defeated Quebec 9-6 Monday afternoon to improve to 4-0 to sit atop the pool B standings.

The team takes their undefeated record into the Tuesday morning draw whey they take on Ontario.

Meanwhile, Team Wild Card skip Mike McEwen of Winnipeg lost 7-5 to defending champion Brad Gushue Monday night. McEwen is now 3-1. He'll play the Northwest Territories Tuesday afternoon.

This year’s Brier has two pools of eight teams, with the top four from each pool advancing to the championship round, beginning Thursday.

Manitoba last won the Brier in 2011.