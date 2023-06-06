Manitoba offering free fishing, provincial park access this weekend

The Manitoba government is offering a few initiatives to get people out to provincial parks this weekend.

On Tuesday, the province announced it’s offering an extended Family Fishing Weekend this year. This means that from June 9 to 11, anglers will be able to go fishing without the need for a licence, except in national parks where a federal licence is still required. All other fishing rules and regulations still apply.

“Throughout this weekend, residents and visitors will be able to fish for free while also enjoying free access to our beautiful provincial parks,” said Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt in a news release.

“This extra day creates another opportunity for more Manitobans to get hooked on fishing.”

Along with the free fishing, vehicle permits will not be required in order to visit provincial parks from June 9 to 11. Regular camping fees will still apply at provincial campgrounds.

Manitobans are reminded to check provincial park conditions as there may be closures or advisories. Campers should also check for fire restrictions and remember to only make fires in approved fire pits.