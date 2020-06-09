WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced a wage subsidy program for non-profits and charities looking to hire students over the summer.

On Tuesday, Pallister announced the new Non-Profit Summer Student Incentive Program. Under this new program, charities and non-profit organizations will be eligible to receive $6,000 from the province if they hire at least one summer student.

The program will pay $3,000 at the start of the summer and the remaining $3,000 will be paid at the end of the summer employment.

Pallister said charities and non-profits can access this wage subsidy for up to five students.

Non-profits and charities are asked to show evidence of a summer student being hired and will receive the payment soon after, Pallister said.

Pallister said registering for this program will be simple and quick. The portal will be live on June 16.

