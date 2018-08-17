

A member of the Manitoba RCMP will be attending a regimental funeral on Saturday for her childhood friend, who was killed in the Aug. 10 Fredericton shooting.

The female officer will be joined by four members of the Winnipeg Police Service to mourn the loss of the two police constables, Robb Costello and Sara Burns, who were killed after responding to a call at an apartment complex in the city’s north end. Two civilians, Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud, were also killed.

According to the RCMP, one of their female officers was childhood friends with Burns and the two worked together before starting their careers in law enforcement.

Fredericton is currently preparing for hundreds of police officers, first responders and dignitaries to arrive for the funeral, which will take place at the Aitken University Centre on the University of New Brunswick campus.

On Thursday a public visitation was held in Fredericton for the two constables with hundreds of mourners showing up to pay their respects.

The WPS is holding a private memorial service on Friday at their headquarters.

