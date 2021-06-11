WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has officially changed its travel restrictions for people who are fully vaccinated.

On June 10, the province updated its public health orders to exempt those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving in Manitoba from other provinces or territories. This exemption only applies to those who don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms and who have had their second vaccine dose for at least two weeks.

The updated travel restriction also exempts any children under the age of 12 “who are entering or arriving in Manitoba with one or more persons over 12 years of age who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19” from having to self-isolate for two weeks, as long as they aren’t displaying any symptoms.

This new travel exemption applies to fully vaccinated Manitobans arriving back in the province after visiting another province or territory, as well as fully vaccinated visitors from other parts of Canada coming to Manitoba.

Earlier in the week, Premier Brian Pallister announced immunization cards will be available to Manitobans two weeks after they’ve received both doses of the vaccine as a way to prove they’ve been fully vaccinated.

Those entering Manitoba who are not fully vaccinated still need to self-isolate for 14 days, with some exceptions, including those transporting goods into the province and those travelling to Manitoba for emergency medical reasons. A full list of the exceptions can found online.